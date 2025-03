Suomen Akatemialta ennätykselliset 543 miljoonaa euroa tutkimukseen vuonna 2024

FIRI Committee decides funding for Finnish research infrastructure roadmap, selects ‘lighthouse’ infrastructures 3.2.2025 10:37:51 EET | Press release

The Finnish Research Infrastructure Committee (FIRI Committee) has now taken the funding decisions concerning the research infrastructures selected to Finland’s national roadmap for research infrastructures 2025–2028. From among the roadmap research infrastructures, the FIRI Committee also selected six research infrastructures as ‘lighthouse’ infrastructures.