Rahoitusvakausviraston arvio: pankkien kriisinratkaisuvalmiuksissa kehitettävää

It is worth having a home emergency kit for payments and remembering to stay calm during disruptions – new preparedness guide published 18.11.2024

The new Preparing for incidents and crises guide aimed at the entire population has been published in Suomi.fi. The guide was drawn up under the Ministry of the Interior’s leadership in cooperation with the Digital and Population Data Services Agency and an extensive cooperation network. The Financial Stability Authority has participated in producing the guide.