Kempower tukee Malesian ensimmäisen raskaan liikenteen latausaseman käyttöönottoa yhteistyössä Yinson GreenTechin chargEV:n kanssa

Kempower launches 0% financing for the purchase of the company’s DC fast-charging solutions — aims to accelerate EV charging infra deployment across Europe and Australia 19.2.2025 09:30:00 EET | Press release

Finnish DC fast-charging solutions provider Kempower launches a 0% financing campaign for the purchase of its DC fast-charging solutions, aimed at making EV charging infrastructure more accessible and affordable for investors across select markets in Europe and in Australia. This campaign is part of Kempower’s recently launched partnership with DLL, a global leading vendor finance company.