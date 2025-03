Työterveyshuoltoa ja sotea uudistetaan – työkyky ei saa unohtua

Well-being at work no longer in decline 11.3.2025 06:00:00 EET | Press release

The deterioration of Finns’ well-being at work has stopped. However, work engagement, boredom at work and work ability are still at a weaker level than before the pandemic. One in ten are likely to have experienced job burnout, and 15 per cent have an increased risk of job burnout. One in three people under the age of 36 experience symptoms of job burnout. There seems to have been a change in relation to remote work: no factors linked with it were found to impair well-being at work.