Vahva vakavaraisuus suojaa finanssisektoria riskeiltä – epävarmuus lisääntynyt taloudessa ja rahoitusmarkkinoilla

Combined penalty payment of EUR 100,000 to Savcor Technologies Oy for omissions to notify managers’ transactions 4.3.2025 14:00:00 EET | Press release

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has imposed a combined penalty payment on Savcor Technologies Oy. The company had failed to notify the issuer and the FIN-FSA of a pledging and transfer made on its own account. Moreover, another transaction notification filed by the company stated an incorrect date. A transaction notification must be made promptly and no later than three business days after the date of the transaction, and it must indicate, inter alia, the date of the transaction. The company was a closely associated company of a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Valoe Plc.