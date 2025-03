Arto Timperistä Tekniikan akateemisten uusi puheenjohtaja

Best doctoral thesis of the year could reduce Finland’s dependence on Russia 13.11.2024 14:00:00 EET | Press release

The doctoral thesis written by Doctor of Science in Technology Juho Uzkurt Kaljunen improves the recovery of nutrients from wastewater and bringing them to market. Three tech theses will be awarded today in Helsinki. The winning theses are from Aalto University and the University of Oulu.