Suomen Akatemia valmistelee yliopistoille hakua ulkomaisten tutkijoiden kutsumiseksi Suomeen

Research Council of Finland Awards go to food innovation scientist Emilia Nordlund and human geography researcher Olle Järv 12.3.2025 09:00:14 EET | Press release

The Research Council of Finland Awards 2024 will be presented to Emilia Nordlund, Research Manager at VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd, and Olle Järv, Academy Research Fellow at the University of Helsinki. Järv uses human mobility as a tool for understanding social phenomena and processes. Nordlund has contributed to creating a completely new line of research in cellular agriculture at VTT.