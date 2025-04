Kryptovarapalveluiden sääntely kiristyi MiCA-asetuksen myötä – kuluttajien edelleen syytä olla tarkkana

Strong capital position protects the financial sector from risks – increased uncertainty in the economy and financial market 19.3.2025 09:45:00 EET | Press release

Despite the challenging operating environment, the solvency of the Finnish financial sector remained strong in 2024. The banking sector's capital ratios remained virtually unchanged and higher than the European average. The employee pension sector's solvency ratio strengthened from the previous year, and the solvency of the life and non-life insurance sectors remained good. In Finland's fund sector, capital figures reached a new record, but the situation of open-end real estate funds is still challenging. Geopolitical risks and the spreading of the trade war continue to threaten the pick-up in the economy and are increasing uncertainty in the financial markets.