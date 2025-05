Pääkaupunkiseudun kaupunkien sopeutumista ja varautumista sään ääri-ilmiöihin on vielä kehitettävä

22 plots to be included in Espoo’s detached house plot application round – Almost half of the plots will be located in Kurttila 5.5.2025 10:17:25 EEST | Press release

Espoo will organise a detached house application round again this year. The application round will be held in the autumn. The Business and Competitiveness Subcommittee of the Espoo City Board adopted a decision on the plot application round and its terms at its meeting on Monday 5 May.