Kutsu: Maahanmuuton ilmiöt ja trendit 2024–2025 -webinaari

Entry ban and maximum detention period extended, more detailed provisions given on the right to reside in Finland after a decision on removal from the country 6.5.2025 11:01:30 EEST | Press release

A set of amendments to the Aliens Act is entering into force on 6 May 2025. The amendments lay down more detailed provisions on the definition of legal residence. The amendments also extend the duration of an entry ban and the maximum detention period. There is no transitional period for the amendments.