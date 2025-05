Logian ja YIT solmineet merkittävän yhteistyösopimuksen Tuusulan Sammonmäen kehityksestä

Logian Leases to Chiller Oy in Tuusula with a Long-Term Agreement 3.2.2025 13:40:46 EET | Press release

Chiller Oy, an established company in Tuusula, has chosen Logian to develop their new headquarters, production, and warehouse facilities in the Sula area. The property will be completed in January 2026 and serves as Chiller’s main site in Finland, becoming a prominent landmark in the Sula area.