Suomessa pilotoidaan paluiden edistämiseen erikoistunutta vastaanottokeskusta

Finland pilots a reception centre specialised in promoting returns 9.5.2025 12:01:19 EEST | Press release

The Finnish Immigration Service will pilot a new type of reception centre with focus on promoting and supporting voluntary and forced returns (a return centre). The pilot scheme will be launched in June 2025. In addition to normal reception services, the return centre will provide asylum seekers with more extensive advice on voluntary return and support with return arrangements. The aim of the pilot scheme is to increase the effectiveness of asylum seekers’ voluntary return and streamline the enforcement of returns by the police.