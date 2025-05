Pirkanmaan hyvinvointialueen lastensuojelun päätöksenteossa puutteita

Number of workers posted to Finland from abroad increased slowly in 2024 12.5.2025 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

Growth in the number of workers posted to Finland continued slowly also in 2024. The number of posted workers increased the most in North Ostrobothnia, Åland and South Ostrobothnia. The number decreased the most in Lapland, Central Finland, Eastern Finland and Kainuu.