Vesi on tärkein luonnon tarjoama resurssi Ilmarisen sijoituskohteille

Greenhouse gas emissions of Ilmarinen’s pension investments decreased significantly​ 30.4.2025 15:40:22 EEST | Tiedote

The carbon intensity of Ilmarinen’s listed investments decreased significantly from 2020. This is reflected in Ilmarinen’s first statutory sustainability report. “We have systematically implemented measures in line with our climate roadmap, and this has produced results,” says Karoliina Lindroos, Head of Responsible Investments at Ilmarinen.