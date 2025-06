LocalBitcoins Oy:lle 500 000 euron seuraamusmaksu laiminlyönnistä rahanpesun estämisen sääntelyn noudattamisessa

Requirements for crypto-asset services have tightened with the MiCA Regulation – consumers still need to be careful 3.4.2025 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The full application of the EU Regulation on Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) has begun, tightening regulation of crypto-asset services and harmonising the market. Finland has one of the shortest transitional periods in Europe. Consumers still need to be careful when purchasing services, as the MiCA Regulation does not eliminate all the risks associated with crypto-assets. The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) reviewed topical supervisory themes at its press conference on Thursday.