Peruspankkipalveluiden käyttö keskittyy digitaalisiin kanaviin - hintataso pysynyt pääosin ennallaan

Penalty payment of EUR 500,000 to LocalBitcoins Oy for failures to comply with anti-money laundering regulations 3.6.2025 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has imposed a penalty payment of EUR 500,000 on LocalBitcoins Oy for failures in identifying and verifying the identities of customers when establishing a permanent customer relationship.