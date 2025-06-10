The World's Strongest Bear Meets the World's Kindest Straw
Just in time for the premiere of the new Bamse film, "Bamse and the Secret of the Sea," later this year, Dolea is launching a new collaboration with Egmont: Bamse straws made from 100% recyclable paperboard. The straws will be available at Sibylla restaurants across Sweden.
A Straw with a Message
Bamse stands for courage, friendship, and justice – values that are also very important to Dolea. Our Bamse straws are not only environmentally friendly, but they also carry a message: even the smallest can make a big difference. Through the collaboration with Sibylla, more people can participate in this in a fun and sustainable way.
"We are very proud to collaborate with such an iconic and value-driven brand as Bamse. With our recyclable straws, we want to inspire sustainable choices in everyday life – and who better to do that with than the world's kindest bear!" says Patrick Åberg, SVP at Dolea.
With Sustainability and User Experience in Focus
Dolea's straws are manufactured in Finland and combine function with environmental responsibility. They feel soft against the lips, leave no paper taste, and are suitable for all types of beverages. Featuring designs of Bamse and his friends, they create a playful and conscious drinking experience for both young and old. The straws are fully recyclable as paper and are part of a truly circular economy.
"Bamse is an incredibly strong and popular brand that has conveyed positive values for generations – and reaches hundreds of thousands of children every week. The fact that Dolea is now promoting these values through a sustainable product feels absolutely right. We look forward to meeting Bamse fans at Sibylla's popular restaurants across the country," says Mattias Mickelsson, Head of Bamse Collaborations at Story House Egmont.
