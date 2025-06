HT Laser Oy vahvistaa palvelukykyään ostamalla Debomix Oy:n koneistusliiketoiminnan Vieremällä

HT LASER HAS 3D PRINTED THE WORLD'S FIRST COMPONENT SUITABLE FOR A FOREST MACHINE USING FOSSIL-FREE MATERIAL 25.9.2023 13:43:43 EEST | Press release

HT Laser has 3D printed the world's first component suitable for forest machine using fossil-free material. The printed part is designed to be suitable for Ponsse forest machines. The batch of steel powder produced by SSAB used in the printing of the component is the world's first fossil-free steel powder suited for the powder bed manufacturing method. The powder is produced without carbon dioxide emissions using fossil-free energy sources.