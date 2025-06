Epävakainen sää on pitänyt sinilevätilanteen maltillisena

Unsettled weather has kept the blue-green algae situation moderate 26.6.2025 13:05:44 EEST | Press release

The situation with blue-green algae remains mostly calm, and observations in inland waters and along coastal areas have remained few. The unsettled weather over the past week has made satellite observations from open sea areas more difficult. However, according to automatic observations from merchant ships, the amount of blue-green algae has been slightly elevated in the western open sea areas of the Gulf of Finland.