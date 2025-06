Finanssivalvonnan teema-arvio: finanssisektorin organisaatiot käyttävät tekoälyä sisäisissä prosesseissaan, hyödyntäminen asiakasrajapinnassa lisääntyy

Capital position of Finnish financial sector remained strong – uncertainty casts shadow over economic outlook 11.6.2025 09:10:00 EEST | Press release

The situation in the Finnish financial sector has remained stable in the early part of the year, even though financial markets and public confidence have been buffeted by US tariffs, the threat of a slowdown in economic growth and other geopolitical tensions. The situation with regard to cyber threats has remained largely calm in Finland, but fraud and phishing for bank credentials have increased, highlighting the need for vigilance by both financial sector entities and customers. The uncertain economic and geopolitical situation will continue to affect the operating environment.