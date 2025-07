Suomen ympäristökeskus ja Kuva Space käynnistävät yhteistyön veden laadun seurannan parantamiseksi

The number of blue-green algae observations has slightly increased in inland waters, along the coast, and in the open sea areas of the Gulf of Finland 3.7.2025 13:06:05 EEST | Press release

The blue-green algae situation in inland waters is progressing in a manner typical for midsummer, while slightly less algae than usual have been observed in coastal areas. However, in the eastern Gulf of Finland, blue-green algae have been detected both along the coast and in open sea areas. Strong winds later in the week will mix the water, making it more difficult to observe the algae.