Lämmin sää on lisännyt sinilevähavaintoja eri puolilla maata

Mid-summer blue-green algae situation remains moderate in most parts of the country 10.7.2025 13:15:00 EEST | Press release

Observations of blue-green algae in inland waters have slightly decreased since last week. In coastal areas, the situation has remained stable, and less blue-green algae have been observed than is typical for midsummer. However, in open sea areas, blue-green algae have been observed slightly more than last week, based on satellite images.