Taide ja jätteiden korttelikeräys lyövät kättä Oulun asuntomessuilla

Molok, a pioneer in the waste management industry in over 40 countries, finds a new home in an acquisition and joins SULO, the global waste management leader, and the SULO family of products 10.7.2023 16:00:00 EEST | Press release

Molok, the original developer and pioneer of semi-underground waste solutions, is a success story that, under the ownership of private equity investor Vaaka Partners, has expanded to more than 40 countries over the past seven years and made sustainability a strategic cornerstone of the company. Now it's time for Molok to move to the next stage of its growth. Molok is joining SULO, the global market leader in waste solutions, in an acquisition. In the transaction, SULO will acquire the entire share capital of Molok. Molok’s headquarters will remain in Nokia, Finland.