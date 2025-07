Sinilevätilanne jatkuu monin paikoin samankaltaisena, avomerialueilla havainnot ovat lisääntyneet

The blue-green algae situation remains similar in many areas, while observations have increased in open sea areas 24.7.2025 13:15:00 EEST | Press release

Warm and relatively calm weather has continued, and the number of blue-green algae observations has so far remained nearly unchanged in inland waters and along the coast. In open sea areas, observations have increased in many places. The situation is typical for midsummer but may change rapidly if weather conditions continue to favor algae growth.