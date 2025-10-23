Oulu named as one of the world’s best destinations for 2026
National Geographic has named Oulu among the world’s best destinations for 2026. Alongside legendary places such as the Alps, Beijing, Morocco, and Rio de Janeiro, this northern gem stands out with its captivating blend of culture and nature.
“Launching in June, a new public art trail showcases climate-focused work made by artists collaborating with scientists. Come November, the 10-day Lumo Art & Tech festival features “light art” exhibitions, a symphony concert paired with astral photography, and more,” writes National Geographic.
One of the world’s most respected magazines highlights Oulu’s role as next year’s European Capital of Culture.
A celebration of culture, nature, and northern cuisine
In 2026, Oulu will serve as the European Capital of Culture together with 39 municipalities across Northern Finland. The Oulu2026 programme includes performing arts, festivals, exhibitions, children’s and youth events, community projects, as well as permanent artworks and art routes. Events will take place throughout the Oulu2026 region, with much of the programme free of charge.
National Geographic’s article draws special attention to Oulu’s natural surroundings and Sámi culture. Oulu is home to Finland’s largest Sámi community, and Sámi culture will feature prominently in the Oulu2026 programme, especially in the early part of the year. The article also mentions the culinary program of Oulu2026, Arctic Food Lab, recommending events such as Summer Night's Dinner in August and the Arctic Tasting later in the autumn.
In a more in-depth article focusing exclusively on Oulu, National Geographic highlights how the city seamlessly combines urban life with closeness to nature — wide northern skies, historic wooden and brick buildings, and the spirit of a coastal city where technology and culture coexist. The magazine describes Oulu as a northern city defined by community, creativity, and a deep connection to nature.
Easy access to the North
The article also mentions the new Pendolino Plus train travel class, launching for the winter season, which enhances the travel experience to Northern Finland. In addition, the increasing number of flight connections to Oulu will make it easier than ever for international travellers to reach the northern European Capital of Culture.
The Oulu2026 Opening Festival will be held from 16th to 18th January 2026.
National Geographic’s article on the Best of the World destinations for 2026:
Best of the World 2026 | National Geographic
National Geographic’s in-depth feature on Oulu with travel tips:
Oulu 2026: When to visit, where to stay, and what to do | National Geographic
More information about Oulu2026, the European Capital of Culture:
European Capital of Culture Oulu2026
Yhteyshenkilöt
Annu Höttönenviestintä ja markkinointi / Oulu2026Puh:0447034021annu.hottonen@oulu2026.eu
Kuvat
Oulu is European Capital of Culture 2026
Oulu is the European Capital of Culture in 2026. The European Capital of Culture year reaches 39 partner municipalities in northern Finland. The goal is permanent cultural climate change.
Cultural climate change means a permanently richer cultural life and a change in the region. Cultural climate change combines culture, art and technology in a surprising way, creates encounters and generates interaction.
Oulu2026 offers inspiring, sustainable and European content even before 2026, when the comprehensive Capital of Culture year culminates.
The Oulu Culture Foundation sr. is responsible for the Oulu2026 operations.
