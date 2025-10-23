Oulu named as one of the world’s best destinations for 2026

“Launching in June, a new public art trail showcases climate-focused work made by artists collaborating with scientists. Come November, the 10-day Lumo Art & Tech festival features “light art” exhibitions, a symphony concert paired with astral photography, and more,” writes National Geographic.

One of the world’s most respected magazines highlights Oulu’s role as next year’s European Capital of Culture.

A celebration of culture, nature, and northern cuisine

In 2026, Oulu will serve as the European Capital of Culture together with 39 municipalities across Northern Finland. The Oulu2026 programme includes performing arts, festivals, exhibitions, children’s and youth events, community projects, as well as permanent artworks and art routes. Events will take place throughout the Oulu2026 region, with much of the programme free of charge.

National Geographic’s article draws special attention to Oulu’s natural surroundings and Sámi culture. Oulu is home to Finland’s largest Sámi community, and Sámi culture will feature prominently in the Oulu2026 programme, especially in the early part of the year. The article also mentions the culinary program of Oulu2026, Arctic Food Lab, recommending events such as Summer Night's Dinner in August and the Arctic Tasting later in the autumn.

In a more in-depth article focusing exclusively on Oulu, National Geographic highlights how the city seamlessly combines urban life with closeness to nature — wide northern skies, historic wooden and brick buildings, and the spirit of a coastal city where technology and culture coexist. The magazine describes Oulu as a northern city defined by community, creativity, and a deep connection to nature.

Easy access to the North

The article also mentions the new Pendolino Plus train travel class, launching for the winter season, which enhances the travel experience to Northern Finland. In addition, the increasing number of flight connections to Oulu will make it easier than ever for international travellers to reach the northern European Capital of Culture.

The Oulu2026 Opening Festival will be held from 16th to 18th January 2026.

