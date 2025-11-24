Driving global leadership in next-generation connectivity -the 11th Edition of 6G Waves Magazine

“6G Waves, 6G Flagship’s bi-annual magazine, gives a clear view of what the programme has achieved and where its work is heading. It also shows how today’s research choices shape the coming decade”, says professor Ari Pouttu, Director of 6G Flagship, University of Oulu, Finland.

Key highlights from the 6G Waves:

6G Test Centre : A world-class facility at the University of Oulu, part of Finland’s 6G Flagship and NATO DIANA network, enabling advanced testing for civilian and dual use, anddefence applications.

: A world-class facility at the University of Oulu, part of Finland’s 6G Flagship and NATO DIANA network, enabling advanced testing for civilian and dual use, anddefence applications. Industry Contributions : Bittium and Keysight have strengthened the Test Centre with tactical communications systems and advanced RF measurement hardware.

: Bittium and Keysight have strengthened the Test Centre with tactical communications systems and advanced RF measurement hardware. Research Excellence : The Horizon Europe SUPERIOT, 6G XR and 6GSandbox projects ranked among the EU’s top 10 for 6G innovation; AI-RAN research earned an Innovation Challenge Award for breakthroughs in multimodal sensing and real-time digital twins.

: The Horizon Europe SUPERIOT, 6G XR and 6GSandbox projects ranked among the EU’s top 10 for 6G innovation; AI-RAN research earned an Innovation Challenge Award for breakthroughs in multimodal sensing and real-time digital twins. Healthcare Innovations : Development of wearable health technologies and Europe’s first private 5G hospital network through the Hola 5G Oulu project.

: Development of wearable health technologies and Europe’s first private 5G hospital network through the Hola 5G Oulu project. Global Leadership: 6G Flagship is a signatory of the Delhi Declaration, promoting secure and sustainable 6G development worldwide.





“In our 6G Test Centre, through academic testbeds, companies can trial their solutions in future network environments. This approach accelerates innovation, refines designs, and feeds insights directly into European and global initiatives, ensuring Finland remains at the forefront of wireless technology”, Pouttu states.



Behind the scenes, more than 500 researchers work across four strategic areas. The 6G Flagship programme’s impact is global, with over 240 partnerships spanning the USA, Europe, Asia, and beyond. These collaborations address critical challenges, including spectrum management, AI-driven radio access networks, mmWave technologies, and quantum communications.

Since its inception in 2018, 6G Flagship has collaborated with 457 companies, produced over 2200 peer-reviewed publications with companies, and published 15 white papers, reinforcing Finland’s and, especially, Oulu’s position as a global leader in wireless research.

Looking ahead, the University of Oulu’s 6G Flagship will co-host the EuCNC & 6G Summit 2026 in Málaga and host the Nordic Conference on Digital Health and Wireless Solutions in Oulu.

The Oulu city will serve as European Capital of Culture in 2026, highlighting its wider role as a high-tech hub with strong ICT expertise and a high quality of life.

Download the latest 6G Waves for free here!