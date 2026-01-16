Statement by the NATO PA ALD Group on Greenland’s Security
The Arctic is of growing strategic importance for the security of the Euro-Atlantic area.
The security concerns in the Arctic, as legitimately raised by the United States, are shared by all High North and Arctic nations and by NATO as a whole. As a consequence, Greenland's defence must be reinforced. This can only be achieved through close cooperation among Allies.
The NATO PA ALD (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) Group welcomes efforts to strengthen NATO's presence in the Arctic and will work with colleagues across the Assembly to help advance this process. We firmly believe that the NATO Parliamentary Assembly has both the legitimacy and responsibility to play an important role in supporting these efforts, and that Arctic security should be a central topic when the Assembly next convenes.
At the same time, we deeply regret that Greenland's security has become conflated with questions of sovereignty. ALD Group members have worked constructively with their respective national governments, and responses at the national level across Europe and Canada have clearly demonstrated that any occupation of Greenland or any change to its status would be unacceptable. Greenland's security and its democratic choices are inseparable.
NATO is strongest when it is united. Unity is in the interest of all Allies, including the United States. Anything that undermines trust within the Alliance weakens not only our collective security in the Arctic and beyond, but also our capacity to meet the urgent challenge of defending Ukraine and to protect the democratic values that bind us together.
We therefore believe that the NATO Parliamentary Assembly should use all the means at its disposal to help defuse disagreements and ensure that, as a united Alliance, we continue to defend the values and principles we hold dear.
16th of January 2026
Mikko Savola
President, ALD Group, Nato Parliamentary Assembly
Vice-President of Nato Parliamentary Assembly
Finland
Julie Dzerowicz
Vice-President, ALD Group, Nato Parliamentary Assembly
Vice-President of Nato Parliamentary Assembly
Canada
Chris Fox
Vice-President, ALD Group, Nato Parliamentary Assembly
United Kingdom
