Norelco Group strengthens its growth – TAS-Power Oy joins the Group
2.6.2026 11:15:00 EEST | Norelco | Tiedote
Norelco Group Oy has acquired the entire share capital of TAS-Power Oy.
Based in Kirkkonummi, TAS-Power employs 23 people and specialises in electrical automation design as well as demanding automation solutions for industry and the marine sector. The acquisition represents a significant step in executing the Group’s growth strategy and further strengthens Norelco’s position as a provider of comprehensive electrical and energy technology solutions.
As a result of the acquisition, Norelco Group’s expertise will expand considerably. TAS-Power Oy brings strong capabilities in automation and system engineering to the Group, perfectly complementing Norelco’s existing operations and enabling the delivery of broader and more versatile customer solutions.
As part of the new structure, Norelco Group’s business operations will be divided into clear entities:
- Norelco Oy will operate as the Group’s Power business unit, focusing on electrical and energy solutions
- TAS-Power Oy will form the Automation business unit, bringing strong automation expertise to the Group
- The Norelco Service business unit provides delivery-phase services, maintenance, and electrical design for Norelco’s own projects
The new structure enables a more efficient and integrated operating model, where the Group’s different areas of expertise support each other seamlessly.
“The acquisition strongly supports Norelco Group’s growth strategy. We are genuinely excited about this step, as bringing TAS-Power into the group strengthens our expertise precisely in the areas where we see our customers’ needs growing. By combining Power and Automation expertise with our Service business, we are building an even stronger whole, enabling us to offer our customers significantly broader and more competitive solutions throughout the entire project lifecycle,” says Ari Hämäläinen, Chair of the Board of Norelco Group.
“I am extremely excited and confident about the collaboration now beginning with Norelco Group. Norelco has longer experience, deeper industrial expertise and more resources to grow TAS-Power than we had on our own. This gives us excellent opportunities to serve our customers on a much broader and more versatile scale", says Jani Lundqvist, CEO of TAS-Power Oy.
"On a personal level, it also feels great to continue with the company in a new role and to be part of delivering Norelco’s growth strategy. I have followed Norelco’s impressive journey throughout my entrepreneurial career and feel that we share largely the same values: a family‑owned background, high quality and strong customer focus. From the very beginning, Norelco was the clear and natural first choice for this transaction", adds Lundqvist.
The new structure enables more comprehensive solutions for customers, from design to implementation and continuous maintenance. Electrical design and service operations will be strengthened as the Group can leverage its own resources more extensively across different project phases.
The acquisition supports Norelco Group’s goal of becoming the most desired partner partner in electrical and automation solutions in the Nordics.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Ari HämäläinenChair of the BoardPuh:+358505291919ari.hamalainen@norelco.fi
Linkit
About Norelco
Norelco Group is a forward-looking innovator in the energy sector and a growing technology company that combines deep expertise in power distribution, high quality, and modern technology into innovative products and services. With over 60 years of experience, the company designs, manufactures and maintains power distribution solutions for industry, data centres, renewable energy projects, and construction and infrastructure applications.
Its solution portfolio includes medium- and low-voltage switchgear, substations and transformer solutions, ensuring safe and uninterrupted power distribution even in challenging Nordic conditions. Products are manufactured at four factories in Savonlinna and Kuopio, where more than 300 professionals develop solutions for current and future customer needs.
Norelco Oy is part of the Norelco Group, which has a turnover of EUR 40 million. For more information, please visit www.norelco.fi.
About TAS-Power
TAS-Power Oy is an electrical and automation specialist company based in Kirkkonummi. The company employs more than 20 automation professionals and has been operating for over 30 years. Its turnover is EUR 5.26 million.
TAS-Power designs, programs, installs and commissions control and PLC panels tailored to customers’ needs across various industrial sectors, operating on land, at sea and in the air. The company specialises in demanding environments where high technical requirements are paramount. TAS-Power works in close cooperation with its customers throughout the entire project lifecycle, from design to commissioning and ongoing maintenance. The company also manufactures UL‑certified panels.
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