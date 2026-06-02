Norelco Group strengthens its growth – TAS-Power Oy joins the Group

As a result of the acquisition, Norelco Group’s expertise will expand considerably. TAS-Power Oy brings strong capabilities in automation and system engineering to the Group, perfectly complementing Norelco’s existing operations and enabling the delivery of broader and more versatile customer solutions.

As part of the new structure, Norelco Group’s business operations will be divided into clear entities:

Norelco Oy will operate as the Group’s Power business unit , focusing on electrical and energy solutions

will operate as , focusing on electrical and energy solutions TAS-Power Oy will form the Automation business unit, bringing strong automation expertise to the Group

will form bringing strong automation expertise to the Group The Norelco Service business unit provides delivery-phase services, maintenance, and electrical design for Norelco’s own projects

The new structure enables a more efficient and integrated operating model, where the Group’s different areas of expertise support each other seamlessly.

“The acquisition strongly supports Norelco Group’s growth strategy. We are genuinely excited about this step, as bringing TAS-Power into the group strengthens our expertise precisely in the areas where we see our customers’ needs growing. By combining Power and Automation expertise with our Service business, we are building an even stronger whole, enabling us to offer our customers significantly broader and more competitive solutions throughout the entire project lifecycle,” says Ari Hämäläinen, Chair of the Board of Norelco Group.

“I am extremely excited and confident about the collaboration now beginning with Norelco Group. Norelco has longer experience, deeper industrial expertise and more resources to grow TAS-Power than we had on our own. This gives us excellent opportunities to serve our customers on a much broader and more versatile scale", says Jani Lundqvist, CEO of TAS-Power Oy.

"On a personal level, it also feels great to continue with the company in a new role and to be part of delivering Norelco’s growth strategy. I have followed Norelco’s impressive journey throughout my entrepreneurial career and feel that we share largely the same values: a family‑owned background, high quality and strong customer focus. From the very beginning, Norelco was the clear and natural first choice for this transaction", adds Lundqvist.

The new structure enables more comprehensive solutions for customers, from design to implementation and continuous maintenance. Electrical design and service operations will be strengthened as the Group can leverage its own resources more extensively across different project phases.

The acquisition supports Norelco Group’s goal of becoming the most desired partner partner in electrical and automation solutions in the Nordics.