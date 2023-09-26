Airlogix and Innokas sign Letter of Intent under the Build with Ukraine initiative

The agreement is being pursued within the framework of the Build with Ukraine initiative and has a clear objective: to establish additional manufacturing capacity in Europe to supply the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine with Ukrainian-developed unmanned systems.

The signing took place during DALO Industry Days in Denmark, at the Airlogix stand within the Ukrainian Pavilion. The document was signed by Oleksandr Androshchuk, Chief Investment and Financial Officer of Airlogix, and Janne Kostamo, CEO of Innokas.

The Letter of Intent formalizes the parties' intention to work together on establishing manufacturing capabilities in Finland for unmanned systems developed by Airlogix on the basis of Ukrainian technological expertise and operational combat experience.

A key principle of the future cooperation is that products manufactured in Europe using Airlogix technologies will be dedicated exclusively to strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities and supporting the Ukrainian Security and Defence Forces.

Combining Airlogix's proven technology with Innokas' expertise in industrialization, strategic sourcing and the manufacturing of demanding, regulated products, the collaboration would further strengthen advanced manufacturing capabilities in Finland and the Nordic region.

The initiative also reflects a broader objective of establishing resilient and scalable manufacturing capacity outside active conflict zones while creating opportunities for future industrial cooperation based on proven defense technologies.

The signed document is also expected to serve as the foundation for the next stage of the partnership, including the development and establishment of a potential future joint venture between Airlogix and Innokas or other forms of partnership that best advances the goals of the cooperation.

"For us, it is fundamentally important that this cooperation takes place within the Build with Ukraine initiative and serves one clear objective: to increase the production volumes of Ukrainian unmanned systems for the needs of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine. In parallel with expanding UAV production in Ukraine, we are building manufacturing capacity in Europe to produce additional systems. Ukrainian technology, Ukrainian combat experience, and European manufacturing capabilities must work together so that Ukraine can receive more of the equipment it needs, faster. In addition, through partnerships like this, we are looking to create a strong synergy by combining the experience and expertise of both parties to improve existing products and develop new ones", said Oleksandr Androshchuk, Chief Financial Officer of Airlogix.

The cooperation will combine Airlogix's technologies and expertise in unmanned systems development with Innokas' manufacturing and engineering capabilities. It is expected that Innokas will provide the capabilities required to localize and scale production in Finland, while the core technologies and engineering solutions will remain Ukrainian.

“We see this partnership first and foremost as a practical contribution to supporting Ukraine. Innokas has extensive experience in the industrialisation and manufacturing of complex, regulated technology products, while Airlogix brings technologies developed and continuously improved around the real operational requirements of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Our role is to help scale the production of these systems in Finland and increase the volume of equipment that can be delivered to Ukraine. These products are technologically demanding and fit well within Innokas' portfolio. This LoI is an important step in strengthening our capabilities to industrialize advanced technologies in Nordics with similar strategic initiatives in mind", said Janne Kostamo, CEO of Innokas.

The next stage will involve jointly developing the legal, technical, and manufacturing model for the cooperation, including the potential establishment of a future joint venture and the creation of the required manufacturing capabilities in Finland.

The project is an example of the Build with Ukraine model in practice, where Ukrainian defence technologies are scaled through the manufacturing capabilities of European partners while maintaining the primary focus on Ukraine's needs and strengthening its defence capacity.

About Airlogix

Airlogix is a Ukrainian developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems. Its solutions are developed on the basis of real operational experience and the evolving requirements of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

About Innokas

Innokas is a growing Finnish CDMO trusted by companies across the Nordics and Europe to develop, industrialize and manufacture complex technology solutions for healthcare, industrial high-tech, defense and dual-use industries.