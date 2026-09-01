Theorist, Humanist and Cosmopolitan – Juhani Pallasmaa Turns 90
14.9.2026 15:27:03 EEST | Suomen Arkkitehtiliitto ry. SAFA | Tiedote
Architect, theorist, Professor Emeritus Juhani Pallasmaa turns 90 years today. For decades, his works have been transforming our way of thinking and writing about architecture. The Finnish Association of Architects, SAFA, extends its warmest congratulations to its honorary member on his milestone birthday.
With more than a hundred published books and thousands of articles under his belt, Juhani Pallasmaa has challenged the rationalist conception of architecture, turning the gaze towards the human experience and its sensory and embodied dimensions.
“The fact that Juhani Pallasmaa’s name is one of the first that come up when I tell people that I’m from Finland at international architectural conventions is very clear evidence of his significance. His considered, deeply reflective writings, as well as his activity in teaching, reviewing and juries, have challenged and broadened architectural perspectives beyond national borders”, says SAFA President Asko Takala.
The Finnish Association of Architects (SAFA) invited Juhani Pallasmaa to become an honorary member in 2009. An honorary membership is granted to distinguished individuals who have shown exceptional advocacy for the objectives of architecture and SAFA and enhanced the international visibility of Finnish architecture.
Among the most widely known publications by Pallasmaa are the now classic of architectural theory The Eyes of the Skin (1996), as well as The Thinking Hand (2009) and The Embodied Image (2011). He has been awarded honorary professorships by universities in seven different countries.
Pallasmaa’s thinking has also extended to the fields of culture, art theory, phenomenology and beyond: in Animal Architecture, he delves into the fascinating constructions created by animals and insects. The idea for the book was conceived through a 1995 exhibition of the same name at the Museum of Finnish Architecture.
Interpreter of International Currents
“Juhani Pallasmaa’s tenure as professor at the Department of Architecture on the Otaniemi campus in the 1990s left an indelible mark on the architectural thinking of my generation. The charismatic Professor Pallasmaa brought a breath of international theory, philosophy and contemporary art to Finnish architectural instruction that was rather pragmatic at the time”, says Kristo Vesikansa, Editor-in-Chief of the Finnish Architectural Review (ARK).
The dozens of articles, essays, reviews and op-eds written by Pallasmaa for ARK have been highly significant for the architectural profession. The first of his writings – a theoretical model for urban structure in the Helsinki region, completed as a student project in detailed planning – was published in the journal in 1965.
Designer, Exhibition Architect, Professor
Throughout his career, Pallasmaa has combined theoretical thinking with practical design work. Among his most significant design projects are the Old Market Hall renovation in Helsinki, the Rovaniemi Art Museum, the Finnish Institute conversion in France (1990, in collaboration with Roland Schweitzer), the Aleksi 15 courtyard refurbishment in the very heart of Helsinki, as well as the Ruoholahti Canal milieu. The award-winning Sámi Museum Siida (1998) was created as a result of eight years of close cooperation with researchers and the Sámi community.
Over the course of his career, Juhani Pallasmaa has served as President of the University of Art and Design Helsinki and as Director of the Museum of Finnish Architecture, in addition to several appointments as a visiting professor and research fellow abroad. As an exhibition designer, he was in charge of the exhibition plan for the Finnish Pavilion at the 1992 Expo ’92 in Seville. He also sat on the jury for the distinguished Pritzker Prize in 2008–2014.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Asko TakalaFinlands Arkitektförbund SAFAPuh:040 718 6877asko.takala@safa.fi
Kuvat
The Finnish Association of Architects
The Finnish Association of Architects (SAFA) is a non-profit professional organisation engaged in active efforts to promote architecture and high-quality living environments. Our membership comprises more than 3,800 architects and architectural students.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Suomen Arkkitehtiliitto ry. SAFA
Introducing the Finlandia Prize for Architecture 2026 shortlist1.9.2026 00:05:00 EEST | Tiedote
The shortlist for the Finlandia Prize for Architecture 2026 has been announced. The candidates are the Helsingin Muurarimestari residential building in Helsinki, the public smoke saunas at Lake Kuusijärvi in Vantaa, the Swedish Cultural Foundations SKiB campus in Pori and the Lost Shtetl Jewish history museum in Lithuania. This year’s winner will be chosen by Timo Miettinen, a prominent academic specialising in European philosophy and politics, with the announcement due on Monday, 5 October.
En byggnad i Litauen och tre i Finland är kandidater till Finlandiapriset i arkitektur1.9.2026 00:05:00 EEST | Tiedote
De fyra finalisterna till Finlandiapriset i arkitektur 2026 har offentliggjorts. Kandidaterna är bostadshuset Helsingin Muurarimestari, rökbasturna Kuusijärven savusaunat, Svenska Kulturfonden i Björneborgs SKiB-campus och The Lost Shtetl-museet i Litauen. Vinnaren utses och offentliggörs 5.10. av Europaforskare Timo Miettinen.
Arkkitehtuurin Finlandia -palkinnon saajaksi ehdolla yksi Liettuassa ja kolme Suomessa sijaitsevaa rakennusta1.9.2026 00:05:00 EEST | Tiedote
Arkkitehtuurin Finlandia -palkinnon 2026 neljä finalistia on julkistettu. Ehdolla ovat asuintalo Helsingin Muurarimestari, Kuusijärven savusaunat, Porin ruotsinkielisen kulttuurisäätiön SKiB-kampus ja The Lost Shtetl -museo Liettuassa. Voittajan valitsee ja julkistaa 5.10. Eurooppa-tutkija Timo Miettinen.
Arkkitehtialan suhdannekyselyssä näkyy merkkejä elpymisestä, mutta kriisi ei ole ohi2.6.2026 11:15:00 EEST | Tiedote
Arkkitehdeille ja maisema-arkkitehdeille suunnatun kyselyn mukaan alan lomautukset ovat lähes puolittuneet puolessatoista vuodessa. Toipuminen on kuitenkin epätasaista: rekrytoinnit ovat vilkastuneet ja odotukset kääntyneet optimistisemmiksi, mutta vastavalmistuneiden työllistyminen on yhä vaikeaa ja asiantuntijoiden pitkäaikaistyöttömyys lisääntyy.
Toimistorakennus Haiku palkitaan kestävän rakentamisen edelläkävijänä17.4.2026 19:30:00 EEST | Tiedote
Suomen Arkkitehtiliitto (SAFA) myöntää kestävän kehityksen Tunnustupaanun Kaikukatu 3:ssa Helsingin Sörnäisissä sijaitsevan Haiku-toimistorakennuksen peruskorjaushankkeelle. Hankkeen lähtökohtana oli purkamisen minimointi ja olemassa olevien rakenteiden hyödyntäminen.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme