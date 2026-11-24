TAS-Power becomes Norelco Automation – integrating automation more strongly into Norelco’s total solutions
24.11.2026 08:56:20 EET | Norelco | Tiedote
TAS-Power Oy, part of the Norelco Group, is now Norelco Automation Oy. The new name brings the company’s automation expertise clearly under the unified Norelco brand and clarifies the structure of the Group’s three business areas: Power, Automation, and Service.
This name change is a continuation of the transformation Norelco has been implementing, with a target horizon of 2026. A new group structure was adopted in March, and in June, TAS-Power—a specialist in electrical automation—joined the Group. Now, the name of the automation business is being aligned with the rest of the Group’s operations.
For customers, this integrated approach means the ability to combine power distribution equipment, the automation systems that control them, and services—covering both project execution and operational phases—all through the expertise of a single group.
"Our customers need functional, integrated solutions. Power distribution, control, and automation must work together, and the reliability of these solutions must be ensured throughout their entire lifecycle. Norelco Automation makes this expertise an even clearer part of our collective offering," says Ari Hämäläinen, CEO of Norelco Group.
Automation Integrates Equipment into a Functional System
Norelco Automation’s expertise encompasses electrical automation design, switchboard manufacturing, programming, installation, and commissioning, as well as the modernization of existing systems. Deliveries can range from a single control panel to a complete automation system designed to meet the customer’s specific needs.
Automation, control, pumping station, and backup power panels contain, for example, a large amount of measurement data as well as motor and frequency converter controls. Expertise in programming covers programmable logic controllers (PLCs), user interfaces, control room systems, and remote monitoring. All panels are tested and documented prior to delivery.
The company serves the industrial sector, equipment manufacturers, and the maritime industry. Its core competencies include operating in demanding environments, integrating systems with controls from other suppliers, and designing and manufacturing UL-approved panels for the North American market. Modernization projects can be used to upgrade control technology and extend the lifecycle of existing equipment.
For the group, Norelco Automation provides essential value by complementing power distribution equipment with expertise in the control, measurement, and monitoring of customer processes. This strengthens the group’s capacity to handle larger-scale deliveries and to integrate power distribution with automation as early as the design phase. For the customer, the benefit lies in the effective management of the entire system and the seamless integration of its various components.
"TAS-Power brings extensive experience and strong technical expertise to the group. A common group name helps make this expertise known to Norelco’s existing customers as well as in new markets. At the same time, the automation division creates opportunities to offer the group’s other capabilities to an even broader customer base," says Hämäläinen.
“As part of a respected technology company, we have an excellent opportunity to grow in the coming years. Together with Norelco, we can bring our automation expertise to new customers and participate in even larger-scale projects,” says Jani Lundqvist, Chief Operating Officer of Norelco Automation and former long-time CEO of TAS-Power.
Three business areas that complement each other
The Norelco Group’s business is built on three pillars:
- Power: Norelco Oy – power distribution and energy solutions.
- Automation: Norelco Automation Oy – electrical automation design, panel manufacturing, programming, installation, commissioning, and modernization.
- Service: project design and implementation, as well as system maintenance and lifecycle support services.
Collaboration between these business areas enables the group to address a wider range of customer needs—from design and delivery to operational-phase services.
The potential for such collaboration is illustrated by a substation project in Nokia, for which TAS-Power has secured the largest substation delivery in its history. The package of electrical and automation panels, commissioned by Enersense, is scheduled for completion by the end of July 2027.
"Our growth is based on understanding the customer’s project as a whole. Power, Automation, and Service each contribute their own expertise. Their collaboration also strengthens our potential for growth in the Nordic countries," says Hämäläinen.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Ari HämäläinenCEOPuh:+358505291919ari.hamalainen@norelco.fi
Linkit
About Norelco
Norelco is a Finnish provider of electrical infrastructure and power distribution solutions. The company designs and manufactures substations, medium-voltage and low-voltage switchgear, and customized power distribution systems for utility, industrial, infrastructure, renewable energy, and data center customers. Norelco's focus is on delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable solutions that support the energy transition and the electrification of society.
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