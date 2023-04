80-vuotiaan Tammi-kustantamon syksyn ohjelma on julkistettu

Mauno Koivisto’s classic book on Russia due for first publication in English 13.3.2023 12:00:00 EET | Press release

Finland’s former President Mauno Koivisto published his classic study of Russia, Venäjän idea, over 20 years ago. It will be published in English translation for the first time this year. Many commentators have drawn attention to the cogency and topicality of Koivisto’s views following Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022.