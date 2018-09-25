A new book to present Akseli Gallen-Kallela as an influential European artist
A new book on Akseli Gallen-Kallela will be published in the Artists of the Ateneum book series. The book is written by the art historian Marja Lahelma, PhD. The richly illustrated book places Gallen-Kallela’s art in the European context and presents the artist’s fascinating life. The book will be published in Finnish, Swedish and English.
“Prior to this, the Ateneum has not had an up-to-date book on the artist. Although Gallen-Kallela’s art is seen to embody a specific national character, its underlying premises are nevertheless international and modern. International interest in the artist has also grown in recent years”, says the acting museum director and chief curator at the Ateneum, Sointu Fritze.
The author, Marja Lahelma, positions Akseli Gallen-Kallela as an influential European artist alongside his contemporaries, such as Edvard Munch. Lahelma also writes about the exhibition staged at the National Gallery in London in 2017, which presented all four versions of Gallen-Kallela's painting Lake Keitele. According to Lahelma, the exhibition “brought to the fore the universal dimension connected to European art history”.
Marja Lahelma will give a lecture on the artist as part of the Ateneum’s Stories of Finnish Art lecture series on Wednesday 26 September at 17:00. The lecture will be held at the Ateneum Hall, and admission is included in the museum entrance fee, or with a Museum Card. In Finnish.
The Artists of the Ateneum book series will also be covered on the Helsinki Book Fair’s Esplanade stage on Sunday 28 October from 14:30 to 15:00. The books will be discussed by Marja Lahelma and the Ateneum Art Museum special researcher, Anu Utriainen. In Finnish.
Akseli Gallen-Kallela known especially for his Kalevala-themed works
Akseli Gallen-Kallela (1865–1931)was an original and prolific artist. During his lifetime, Finland became independent and evolved into an urbanised and industrialised nation. Gallen-Kallela is known especially for his Kalevala-themed works, in which he explores the universal dimensions of the tales in the Finnish national epic. The young talent, who had his sights set on an international career, led a Bohemian, cosmopolitan life with his artist friends.
The Ateneum Art Museum is part of the Finnish National Gallery, and its collection includes more than 450 works by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. The artist’s most famous works include the Aino Myth (1891), Démasquée (1888), Lemminkäinen’s Mother (1897), Kullervo Cursing (1899)and Boy with a Crow (1884), all of which are currently on display at the Stories of Finnish Art exhibition at the Ateneum. The Finnish National Gallery’s archive collection also includes the artist’s photographs and letters.
The Artists of the Ateneum book series sheds new light on some of the classics of Finnish art. Previously published titles in the series have presented Helene Schjerfbeck (2016) and Hugo Simberg (2017). The graphic design of the book series is by Minna Luoma.
The book is available from 21 September 2018 from the museum shop at the Ateneum or the online shop at www.museoshop.fi. The book is also available for sale at well-stocked bookshops across Finland. The Artists of the Ateneum book costs €25 at the Ateneum.
Size: 236 x 165 mm, 96 pages. Paperback. Publisher: Finnish National Gallery, Ateneum Art Museum, Helsinki.
Opening hours
Tue, Fri 10am–6pm | Wed, Thu 10am–8pm | Sat, Sun 10am–5pm | Mon closed
Admission
Adults €15 | Concessions €13 | Under 18s free admission | with S-Etukortti card €14
Twitter: @AteneumMuseum | Facebook: AteneumArtMuseum | Instagram: ateneummuseum
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Anna Kari, Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 717 8185, anna.kari at ateneum.fi
Press photos: press.ateneum.fi | username: ateneum | password: mediat
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kaivokatu 2
00100 HELSINKI
0294 500 401http://www.ateneum.fi
Ateneum’s main corporate partners are Helsingin Sanomat, HOK-Elanto and KPMG.
Ateneum Art Museum is Finland’s leading art museum, which houses Finnish art from the 19th century to the modern age. Ateneum is part of the Finnish National Gallery, together with the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma and Sinebrychoff Art Museum. www.kansallisgalleria.fi/en
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ateneumin taidemuseo / Konstmuseet Ateneum / Ateneum Art Museum
Ny bok presenterar Akseli Gallen-Kallela som en inflytelserik europeisk konstnär25.9.2018 11:31 | Tiedote
I serien Ateneums konstnärer publiceras en ny bok om Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Boken är skriven av konsthistoriker, FD Marja Lahelma. Den rikt illustrerade boken placerar Gallen-Kallela i konstens europeiska kontext och ger en bild av hans fascinerande liv. Boken ges ut på svenska, finska och engelska.
Uusi kirja Akseli Gallen-Kallelasta esittelee taiteilijan eurooppalaisena vaikuttajana25.9.2018 11:30 | Tiedote
Ateneumin taiteilijat -kirjasarjassa ilmestyy uusi kirja Akseli Gallen-Kallelasta. Kirjan on kirjoittanut taidehistorioitsija, FT Marja Lahelma. Rikkaasti kuvitettu kirja asettaa Gallen-Kallelan taiteen eurooppalaiseen kontekstiin ja esittelee taiteilijan kiehtovaa elämää. Kirja julkaistaan suomeksi, ruotsiksi ja englanniksi.
Helene Schjerfbeck-utställning på Royal Academy i London år 20196.9.2018 14:41 | Tiedote
Royal Academy of Arts i London ställer ut verk av Helene Schjerfbeck (1862–1946) nästa år. Utställningen ordnas 20.7–27.10.2019 i samarbete med Konstmuseet Ateneum och kuratorer är Jeremy Lewison, som är tidigare samlingsdirektör på Tate, Ateneums intendent Anna-Maria von Bonsdorff och Royal Academys kurator Sarah Lea.
A survey of Helene Schjerfbeck’s career to open at the Royal Academy of Arts in London in 20194.9.2018 10:01 | Tiedote
The survey is organised by the Royal Academy of Arts in London in collaboration with the Ateneum Art Museum, part of the Finnish National Gallery. It is curated by Jeremy Lewison, Independent Curator and formerly Director of Collections at Tate; Anna-Maria von Bonsdorff, Chief Curator at the Ateneum Art Museum and Royal Academy of Arts curator Sarah Lea. The exhibition will run from 20 July to 27 October 2019.
Helene Schjerfbeckin näyttely Lontoon Royal Academyyn vuonna 20194.9.2018 10:00 | Tiedote
Lontoon Kuninkaallisessa taideakatemiassa (Royal Academy of Arts) nähdään ensi vuonna Helene Schjerfbeckin (1862–1946) taiteen näyttely 20.7.–27.10.2019. Ateneumin taidemuseon kanssa yhteistyössä järjestettävän näyttelyn kuraattoreita ovat Jeremy Lewison, Tate-museon entinen kokoelmajohtaja, Ateneumin intendentti Anna-Maria von Bonsdorff sekä Royal Academyn kuraattori Sarah Lea.
The Ateneum’s exhibitions in 2019 are František Kupka, Silent Beauty – Nordic and East-Asian Interaction, and Iconic Works23.5.2018 10:56 | Tiedote
The Ateneum Art Museum’s 2019 exhibition programme is international. The exhibitions Urban Encounters – Finnish Art from the 20th Century and Not Vital, to open in October 2018, will run until 20 January 2019. A major international exhibition to open at the end of February will present František Kupka, the Czech pioneer of abstract art. In June, it is time for Silent Beauty – Nordic and East-Asian Interaction, an exhibition that will explore the reduced aesthetic of art from the Nordic countries and East Asia. The Iconic Works exhibition, to be on display from October, will feature international contemporary artists offering takes on some of the most famous and beloved works of European art.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme