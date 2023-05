AFRY: rahoituksen saatavuus ja hinta ovat nousseet hidasteiksi vihreän siirtymän investointien toteutumistahdille

Finnish Climate Fund: EUR 6 million capital loan to Lamor Resiclo solving the recycling challenge of plastics 22.5.2023 08:45:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish Climate Fund has decided on a capital loan of up to 6 million euros to Lamor Resiclo Oy to enable the construction of a chemical recycling plant for plastics in Kilpilahti, Porvoo. The new facility will make it possible to reuse plastics that are difficult to recycle, instead of having to dispose of them by incineration as waste. The investment opens the door for Lamor to add plastics recycling to its portfolio of environmental services.