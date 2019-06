Aino Jalonen, Pekka Rehn och Timo Salovaara har utnämnts till överdirektörer vid den nya Myndigheten för digitalisering och befolkningsdata

E-Authorisations make it easier to use pharmacy services on behalf of others 13.6.2019 11:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

Your own proof of identity is now sufficient for collecting another person's prescription medicines from the pharmacy provided that you have received an e-Authorisation in the Suomi.fi service. This change will particularly help with the daily life of families with children and those taking care of their spouse’s affairs.