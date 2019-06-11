Amos Rex, Art Museum of Estonia, and Museo Egizio bring Ancient Egypt to the North
Amos Rex, Art Museum of Estonia, and Museo Egizio announce a unique co-operation. Opening in October 2020, an exhibition titled Egypt of Glory will be shown in two parallel locations – at Amos Rex, Helsinki, and at the Art Museum of Estonia’s Kumu Art Museum, Tallinn. The rare two-part exhibition is based on one of the most important collections of Ancient Egyptian art and culture outside Egypt – the collection of Museo Egizio in Turin, Italy.
“Egypt of Glory is an extraordinary project featuring over 500 exhibits from the Museo Egizio which, divided into a double venue, will tell the long history of Egyptian civilization, from its origins to the Ptolemaic Period. Time and Art will constitute a common thread that will accompany visitors to discover the Egypt of the first millennium”, Christian Greco, Director of Museo Egizio, affirms.
“In Amos Rex and in Kumu Art Museum, we think it is important to show truly ancient art as well as the most contemporary. Knowing the past helps us to deal with the future. It will also be exciting to see what the newest technologies can bring into an exhibition about Ancient Egypt,” Kai Kartio, Museum Director of Amos Rex explains.
“The exhibitions will address one of the most fascinating aspects of Egyptian art and religion, namely, the strictly conventional and symbolic way of representing the world.” Kadi Polli, the Director of Kumu Art Museum describes.
The exhibitions will open on consequent days; at Amos Rex on October 8th, 2020, and at Kumu Art Museum on October 9th, 2020.
The dates of the two-part exhibition Egypt of Glory:
Amos Rex, Helsinki: October 8th, 2020 – January 17th, 2021
Kumu Art Museum, Tallinn: October 9th, 2020 – January 31st, 2021
Amos Rex is an art museum where the past, present and future meet. The iconic Functionalist Lasipalatsi (glass palace) and the new gallery spaces under its undulating square provide 10 000 sq ft for unique experiences both under- and aboveground and on the silver screen of Bio Rex. Amos Rex’s exhibition programme extends from the newest, often experimental, contemporary art to 20th-century Modernism and ancient cultures.
www.amosrex.fi #amosrex
The Art Museum of Estonia, celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019, has grown into several museums: Kumu Art Museum, Kadriorg Art Museum, Mikkel Museum, Niguliste Museum and Adamson-Eric Museum. Kumu Art Museum is the main host of prominent international art exhibitions in Estonia.
https://kumu.ekm.ee/en/
The Museo Egizio – founded in 1824 in Turin, Italy – is the oldest museum dedicated to Egyptian antiquities and represents the second most important collection, outside of Egypt, of art and artifacts from this fascinating civilization who developed on the banks of the Nile. In its almost 200 years of history, the Museum has repeatedly been transformed, renewed and rethought, in an attempt to conjugate the needs of the scientific research with the ones of the visitors.
https://museoegizio.it/en/
