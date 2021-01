Amos Rex auki 11.2. alkaen ennakkoon varattaville vierailuille

Egypt of Glory: Amos Rex and Kumu’s joint exhibition brings ancient treasures to Helsinki and Tallinn 9.9.2020 09:27:20 EEST | Press Invitation

What does ancient Egypt bring to mind today? Pyramids, sphinxes and the mum-my’s curse? In October 2020, Helsinki’s Amos Rex and Tallinn’s Kumu Art Muse-um unveil an unparalleled dual exhibition on the history of ancient Egypt. The Museo Egizio in Turin, Italy, has loaned the material on display and provided the story that accompanies it. The Museo Egizio has one of the world’s most important collections of ancient Egyptian art and culture outside of Egypt. The Amos Rex exhibition is open 9 Oct. 2020–21 Mar. 2021.