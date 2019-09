An international composition contest for organ music will celebrate the new Musiikkitalo concert organ

The Helsinki Music Centre Musiikkitalo Foundation is organising an international composition contest for organ music. The contest will celebrate Musiikkitalo’s new Rieger concert organ, which will be completed in late 2022. The contest will promote cooperation among organists, composers, and orchestras and produce new interesting organ music. To be played on the newly completed concert organ, the winning works will premiere in 2023 in the Musiikkitalo Concert Hall.

Composer Kaija Saariaho will chair the contest jury. The contest rules and the names of the other jury members will be announced in early 2020.

The composition contest is sponsored by the Let’s Make the Organ Play donation campaign

The composition contest is sponsored by the Let’s Make the Organ Play fundraising campaign, which the Helsinki Music Centre Musiikkitalo Foundation launched in December 2017. To date, the campaign has received over 200,000 euros. The donations will ensure that diverse material for the concert organ is available to performers, and part of the campaign proceeds will be allocated to the composition contest. The fundraising campaign will continue until the end of 2020.