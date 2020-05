Anna Hyrske Suomen Pankin johtavaksi vastuullisuusasiantuntijaksi

Coronavirus pandemic demonstrates necessity of risk buffers 5.5.2020 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish and world economy will contract sharply this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many businesses have seen their operations come under threat; revenues have fallen and scores of employees have been laid off. To prevent these lay-offs from turning into redundancies and the difficulties of profitable firms from leading into bankruptcies, it is crucial that the business sector is helped through the worst of the crisis.