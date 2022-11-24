Antilooppi sells Takkatie 1 in Helsinki to Corum
Antilooppi sells Takkatie 1 office property to Corum. The property is situated in Pitäjänmäki submarket, close to commuter train station. In addition, the new Jokeri light railway starts serving the property in 2023.
The property has BREEAM Very Good environmental certificate. Building’s lettable area is 5,000 m2 and it has 122 parking places. Entire property has been leased to Fellowmind Oy.
“As in the previous Tietotie 9 disposal in October 2022, this disposal is in line with our strategy. Antilooppi focuses its investments to Eastern and Western downtown and selected submarkets of the Helsinki Metropolitan area”, comments Tuomas Sahi, Antilooppi’s CEO.
“We are pleased to transfer the ownership to Corum. It will acquire a modern property with a stable tenant, Fellowmind”, says CIO, Antti Savilampi.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Antti Savilampi, CIO Antilooppi
tel. +358 50 539 8582
antti.savilampi@antilooppi.fi
Tuomas Sahi, CEO Antilooppi
tel. +358 400 907 877
tuomas.sahi@antilooppi.fi
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Itämerenkatu 3
00180 Helsinki
https://antilooppi.fi/?lang=en
Antilooppi is a sustainable real estate owner that focuses on office properties in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. We own, develop and manage work environments sustainably and over the long term to enable the success of our customers and wellbeing in the workplace. We create innovative and flexible space solutions for changing working life, based on customers’ needs and operations. We understand that success is created by happy and healthy employees, and are aware of how spaces, the surrounding environment and its services can have an impact on people well-being. We focus on maintaining and developing already existing properties sustainably, extending the life cycle of buildings. Properties always have a close connection to their immediate surroundings – it is especially important for us to develop not just the property, but also its services and the surrounding areas.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Antilooppi
Antilooppi launches high-quality, ready-to-move offices onto the market, allowing companies and employees to focus on that which is relevant – excellent work and working life24.11.2022 09:15:00 EET | Tiedote
Always Ready offices by Antilooppi create a new category on the premises market. The high-quality, ready-to-move offices are sustainable and easy to use for the companies.
Eight Antilooppi properties awarded a BREEAM In-Use certification10.11.2022 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote
The share of environmentally certified properties of Antilooppi’s real estate portfolio increased to over 50 per cent, as eight of the company’s properties were granted the BREEAM In-Use certificate in October. BREEAM In-Use is the leading in-use certification for measuring the environmental efficiency of existing properties.
Antilooppi sells Tietotie 9 office property in Vantaa to Colony5.10.2022 10:37:00 EEST | Press release
Antilooppi sells an office property at Tietotie 9 in Aviapolis, Vantaa, to Colony. The property is situated in a fast-growing area next to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport and Aviapolis train station. Tietotie 9 has a LEED Platinum environmental certificate. The property has a leasable area of approximately 19,000 m2 and approximately 1,300 parking places. The largest tenants include Finnair and Veho, among others. “This sale is in line with our strategy. Antilooppi focuses its investments to Eastern and Western downtown and selected submarkets of the Helsinki Metropolitan area”, comments Tuomas Sahi, Antilooppi’s CEO. “We are pleased to hand over this property to new capable owner which can continue good work with the property. The released funds will be used for development of existing properties in Antilooppi’s core submarkets and potential new acquisitions”, says Antti Savilampi, Antilooppi’s CIO.
Antilooppi is launching five solar power plants this autumn - the first is now in operation at Quartetto Business Park18.8.2022 09:30:00 EEST | Press release
Antilooppi continues to take action to achieve a carbon-neutral real estate portfolio, with the company’s first solar power plant commissioned on the roof of the Quartetto Fuuga property in Leppävaara, Espoo.
Antilooppi’s 2021 Sustainability Report paves the way for a carbon-neutral real estate portfolio11.4.2022 13:00:00 EEST | Press release
The newly published sustainability report highlights the priorities of Antilooppi’s strategy in terms of carbon neutrality, wellbeing and responding to ongoing changes in working life.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme