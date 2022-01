Asuntolainamarkkinoilla yhä vilkasta marraskuussa 2021

Housing loan market remained brisk in November 2021 3.1.2022 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Finnish households’ drawdowns of new housing loans in November 2021 amounted to EUR 1.9 bn, an increase of 3.1% on the same month last year. Buy-to-let mortgages accounted for EUR 180 million of the new housing loans. In the first 11 months of 2021, drawdowns of housing loans have increased by 12% in comparison to the same period in 2020. Due to the high level of drawdowns, the annual growth rate of the housing loan stock remained high (4.2%) at the end of November 2021. However, the growth rate has slowed slightly since July 2021. At the end of November 2021, the stock of housing loans to Finnish households amounted to EUR 106.7 bn, of which buy-to-let mortgages accounted for EUR 8.6 bn. The average interest rate on new housing loans was 0.76% in November 2021. The average interest rate has remained almost unchanged for several years, but has seen a slight increase in the last few months. It has not been above its current level since May 2019. The average interest rate rose on both ow