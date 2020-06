Asuntolainanostoja toukokuussa tavanomaista vähemmän ja mökkilainanostoja runsaammin

Housing loan drawdowns lower and holiday cottage loan drawdowns higher than normal in May 30.6.2020 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

Drawdowns of new housing loans amounted to EUR 1.5 bn in May 2020, a decline of 22% on May 2019. Housing loan drawdowns in May have last been below this amount in 2015. The annualised agreed rate was 0.75%, unchanged on April 2020. Despite the low level of housing loan drawdowns in April and May 2020, annual growth in the housing loan stock (2.8%) has not moderated. This is partly due to the extensive use of interest-only periods for housing loans. After a record surge in April, however, the volume of renegotiated housing loan agreements [1] fell back to almost normal levels in May. In May 2020, the average repayment period of new housing loans surpassed 21 years for the first time and was 21 years 4 months. Over 70% of new housing loans in May were with a maturity of over 20 years. Loans with longer maturities (over 29 years) accounted for 9% of new housing loans, compared with 5% a year earlier in May. May 2020 proved exceptionally busy for drawdowns of loans for holiday residences (