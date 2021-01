Asuntoyhteisöjen lainakannan kasvu hitainta yli vuosikymmeneen

Finland’s economy will recover from the pandemic, but growth prospects are weak 15.12.2020 11:00:00 EET | Press release

The 2020 economic recession looks to remain milder in Finland than elsewhere in the euro area, but due to the second wave of the coronavirus, the coming winter will be difficult. ‘Vaccinations do, however, bring hope of an end to the crisis, both in Finland and around the world. Although the economy will recover from the pandemic and the economic cycle will strengthen, the long-term growth prospects for the Finnish economy remain subdued’, says Meri Obstbaum, Head of Forecasting at the Bank of Finland. The Bank of Finland has published its forecast for the period 2020–2023. While the Finnish economy will contract substantially in 2020, the contraction will not, at 3.8%, be as sharp as previously projected. COVID-19 will gradually be left behind in the course of 2021 due to the vaccines, and private consumption will generate growth of 2.2% in the Finnish economy. This will strengthen to 2.5% in 2022 and then fall back to 1.5% in 2023, mirroring the subdued conditions for growth in the l