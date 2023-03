Ateneum avautuu huhtikuussa aikamme kysymyksille

Ateneum Art Museum opens in April 2023 after a one-year break with a new collection exhibition A Question of Time 13.12.2022 09:30:00 EET | Press release

The collection exhibition raises some of the most pressing questions of the 2000s while providing new insights into the formation of Ateneum’s collections. The star of next spring’s temporary exhibition is Albert Edelfelt, whose retrospective is returning home. Meanwhile, some colour and light are added to the autumn by Impressionist and Neo-Impressionist art.