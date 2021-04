Ateneum avautuu ja pääsylippujen myynti siirtyy Lippu.fi:n kanaviin

The Ateneum to open and admission ticket sales to be transferred to Lippu.fi 19.4.2021 11:02:00 EEST | Press release

The Ateneum Art Museum is to open to the public on Tuesday 27 April 2021. The museum has been closed since 30 November 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Until further notice, all visitors to the Ateneum must purchase a ticket with a set arrival time through Lippu.fi to ensure a safe visit to the museum. Ticket sales for the ongoing exhibition of work by the painter Ilya Repin will start on Tuesday 20 April 2021 at 9:00. The number of tickets is limited. Changes are possible.