Ateneumin taidemuseo keskeyttää Akseli Gallen-Kallelan teosten lainan Venäjälle

The Modern Woman and Dialogue: online press conference on Wednesday 9 February at 11:00 26.1.2022 10:25:21 EET | Press Invitation

The exhibitions The Modern Woman and Dialogue – Elina Brotherus and Hannele Rantala will be presented at the Ateneum Art Museum from Thursday 10 February to Sunday 27 March 2022. The opening day of the exhibitions has been advanced by one day. More information about the exhibitions is to be given online on 9 February from 11:00 to 12:00, and visitors can explore the exhibitions at the Ateneum from 14:00 to 16:00.