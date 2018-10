Ateneumin taidemuseon museonjohtajaksi filosofian tohtori Marja Sakari

The Finnish National Gallery’s Art Museums Attracted Nearly 800,000 Visitors in 2017 2.1.2018 16:20 | Tiedote

A record number if 794,119 friends of art visited Ateneum Art Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma and Sinebrychoff Art Museums. The number of visitors for each museum were: Ateneum 440,828 (new visitor record), Kiasma 295,808, and the Sinebrychoff Art Museum 57,483. The previous record from 2016 was 772,664 visitors.