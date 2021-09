Ateneumissa keväällä 2022 näyttelyt Moderni nainen sekä Vuoropuhelua: Elina Brotherus ja Hannele Rantala

Ateneum exhibitions in spring 2022: The Modern Woman and Dialogue: Elina Brotherus and Hannele Rantala 29.9.2021 13:40:24 EEST | Press release

From 11 February to 27 March 2022, the third floor of the Ateneum Art Museum will be divided between two exhibitions. The Modern Woman will discuss the role and position of Finnish women artists in the decades of 20th century modernism. Dialogue will present works by photographic artists Elina Brotherus (b. 1972) and Hannele Rantala (b. 1952) that are based on assignments and messages exchanged between the two artists. The artists featured in both exhibitions are role models for today’s young people: the themes are linked to the debate on equality and the opportunities of women to pursue careers as artists. When the exhibitions end, the Ateneum’s ventilation systems will be renovated, which means that the museum will be closed to the public for about eight months.