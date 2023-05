Atte Jääskeläinen valittiin Sitran yliasiamieheksi

Sitra in 2022: We funded a hundred experiments and provided tools to shape Finland’s future 24.4.2023 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

In 2022, a year marked by crises, Sitra encouraged people in Finland to think about the future and the various paths of development it may involve. We provided information and easy-to-use tools to support these efforts. The numerous experiments and tools are the result of Sitra’s long-term future-oriented work, which is funded by the returns on investments. More information on Sitra and the results of our work is available in our annual report for 2022.