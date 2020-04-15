Bank of Finland Governor to participate in IMF’s virtual Spring Meeting

The Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will take place in virtual format this year. The plenary sessions of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) of the IMF, and of the Development Committee (DC), a joint forum of the IMF and the World Bank, will take place virtually.

Governor Olli Rehn represents Finland on the Board of Governors of the IMF. Governor Rehn will participate in the IMFC meeting on 16 April 2020. Ms. Katri Kulmuni, Minister of Finance, will deliver the joint statement of the Nordic-Baltic Constituency at the IMFC meeting. Minister Kulmuni and Governor Rehn will attend the meeting online from Helsinki. The meeting will discuss the member countries’ and the IMF’s response to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The press briefings held in connection with the meetings can be accessed at https://meetings.imf.org/en/2020/Spring.

Governor Rehn will deliver a speech at the webinar ‘The World Economy Transformed’, to be held in connection with the Spring Meeting. The other speakers at the webinar will be James Bullard, Benoît Coeuré and Barry Eichengreen. The event will take place on Friday 17 April, at 16.00–17.30 Finnish time. Media representatives can register for the event via Bank of Finland Communications (info@bof.fi).

The Executive Board of the IMF, at its headquarters in Washington DC, is responsible for the operations of the IMF. The Nordic-Baltic Constituency’s joint representative on the Executive Board of the IMF in 2020–2022 is Mika Pösö, appointed by Finland. Finland is responsible for coordinating preparation of the Constituency’s policy positions in matters discussed by the Executive Board.

For further information, please contact Kimmo Virolainen, Adviser to the Board, tel. +358 9 183 2270.